Daily Weather Forecast For Curtis
CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 63 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0