Weather Forecast For Great River
GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
