Jackpot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 20 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Scattered snow showers during the day; while scattered snow showers then slight chance of light snow overnight High 41 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 39 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 48 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



