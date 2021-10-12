Jackpot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 20 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Scattered snow showers during the day; while scattered snow showers then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 39 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
