Daily Weather Forecast For Highmore
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
