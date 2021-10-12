Tribune Daily Weather Forecast

TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 60 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.