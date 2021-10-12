Tribune Daily Weather Forecast
TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
