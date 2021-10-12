Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Gardiner

(GARDINER, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gardiner Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gardiner:

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of snow showers during the day; while scattered snow showers overnight High 34 °F, low 17 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Isolated snow showers during the day; while snow showers likely overnight High 40 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 40 °F, low 17 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.