Seligman Weather Forecast
SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Isolated snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 30 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0