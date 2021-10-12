Lincoln Weather Forecast
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 12 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
