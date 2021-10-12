Rainy forecast for Crosby? Jump on it!
(CROSBY, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Crosby Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crosby:
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Snow showers during the day; while rain and snow showers overnight
- High 41 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
