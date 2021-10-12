CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, ND

Rainy forecast for Crosby? Jump on it!

 9 days ago

(CROSBY, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Crosby Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crosby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cOgcxYu00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 32 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Snow showers during the day; while rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 41 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Snow showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Crosby, ND
