Walden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Snow Showers
- High 46 °F, low 12 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 38 °F, low 12 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 37 °F, low 8 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 36 °F, low 6 °F
- Light wind
