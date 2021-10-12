Walden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Snow Showers High 46 °F, low 12 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 38 °F, low 12 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 14 Snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 37 °F, low 8 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 36 °F, low 6 °F Light wind



