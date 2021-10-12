Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush.

However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce these coins are on the rise because mining operations can use more electricity than entire countries. And usually with energy consumption comes negative environmental impact depending upon how that energy is generated.

Thanks to companies like OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB), with its green cryptocurrency net-zero mining operation, DMINT, participating in the digital currency buzz doesn’t have to leave an environmental footprint as it provides opportunities for its clients.

OLB Group is an e-commerce service that provides cloud-based platforms for businesses across the globe. In the ‘90s, it provided creative and marketing services to Fortune 500 companies. With the shift to digital it now focuses mainly online with their technology platform, Omnisoft, where customers and merchants can use both digital wallets and cryptocurrency-based wallets for transactions.

Omnisoft is a one-stop-shop for businesses that want to build and manage their own online stores. It’s a complete solution for merchants to sell across all digital platforms and to increase revenue in in-store sales as well. It also features Secure Pay, its fast, simple and secure mobile payment gateway that accepts multiple cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). Merchants can be paid through U.S. dollars but have transactions secured by blockchain technology.

According to CEO Ronny Yakov, DMINT will be used to expand different types of crypto commerce services as well as financing, lending and even fundraising efforts. It recently deployed over 100 new mining computers, expected to “achieve around 500 petahash per second, while operating 24,000 miners over the next 24 months.”

Companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN) have already made the shift to accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, with seemingly more companies on the way. It’s clear that in order to remain competitive in the e-commerce world, companies will have to shift towards accepting digital currency so customers have more flexible forms of payment.

OLB Group is focused on providing a high level of security with its services and expanding upon the belief that cryptocurrencies are, and will remain, the payment of the future.

