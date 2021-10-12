CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush.

However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce these coins are on the rise because mining operations can use more electricity than entire countries. And usually with energy consumption comes negative environmental impact depending upon how that energy is generated.

Thanks to companies like OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB), with its green cryptocurrency net-zero mining operation, DMINT, participating in the digital currency buzz doesn’t have to leave an environmental footprint as it provides opportunities for its clients.

OLB Group is an e-commerce service that provides cloud-based platforms for businesses across the globe. In the ‘90s, it provided creative and marketing services to Fortune 500 companies. With the shift to digital it now focuses mainly online with their technology platform, Omnisoft, where customers and merchants can use both digital wallets and cryptocurrency-based wallets for transactions.

Omnisoft is a one-stop-shop for businesses that want to build and manage their own online stores. It’s a complete solution for merchants to sell across all digital platforms and to increase revenue in in-store sales as well. It also features Secure Pay, its fast, simple and secure mobile payment gateway that accepts multiple cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). Merchants can be paid through U.S. dollars but have transactions secured by blockchain technology.

According to CEO Ronny Yakov, DMINT will be used to expand different types of crypto commerce services as well as financing, lending and even fundraising efforts. It recently deployed over 100 new mining computers, expected to “achieve around 500 petahash per second, while operating 24,000 miners over the next 24 months.”

Companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN) have already made the shift to accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, with seemingly more companies on the way. It’s clear that in order to remain competitive in the e-commerce world, companies will have to shift towards accepting digital currency so customers have more flexible forms of payment.

OLB Group is focused on providing a high level of security with its services and expanding upon the belief that cryptocurrencies are, and will remain, the payment of the future.

Benzinga

AMC Mulls Creating Its Own Cryptocurrency, Getting 'Hyperactive' In The Space

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), which recently announced it would accept meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for the sale of digital gift cards, is exploring the possibility of issuing its own cryptocurrency in future. What Happened: AMC CEO Adam Aron said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” that...
NEWSBTC

Bitdeer Group’s Minerplus Releases MiningOS for Efficient and Secure Cryptocurrency Mining

MiningOS will work in tandem with Minerplus’ new GPU mining services to augment Bitdeer Group’s comprehensive and leading digital asset mining operations. SINGAPORE, OCTOBER 20, 2021 — Bitdeer Group’s Minerplus has developed and released a beta version of MiningOS, a new piece of GPU mining firmware for secure and high-yield digital assets mining, to an exclusive group of pilot users. MiningOS is part of a lineup of tools offered by Minerplus to mining projects of various scales, each designed to handle and streamline processes that keep the overall operations running efficiently.
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
CoinTelegraph

Cryptocurrency mining company achieves major growth by reinvesting profits into diverse solutions

The cryptocurrency industry is expected to grow long into the future. Anyone can see evidence of this in the value of all cryptocurrencies in circulation, which has already passed $1 trillion as of the beginning of 2021, with no signs of slowing down. Although the market itself has faced some downturns, even its lowest lows show growth from the prices in previous years. Industry analysts suggest that this, in part, is due to the technology itself being positioned to transform the entire financial industry, an endeavor that won't disappear overnight.
Benzinga

Why Cathie Wood Isn't Buying The First Bitcoin Futures ETF

Cathie Wood, the founder and chief investment officer at Ark Invest, is holding off on investing in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO), which began trading on Tuesday. What Happened: Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Wood told Bloomberg that one of the reasons Ark Invest hasn’t invested in...
dailyhodl.com

One Altcoin Will Outperform Solana, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed analyst says that one crypto will manage to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and four big-name altcoins during this bull cycle. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo tells his 180,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin dominance, which is Bitcoin’s market cap compared to the rest of the crypto market, looks to be trending higher, but will likely hit a hard resistance at the 50.00 level.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $111.97M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $111,966,629 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa59e84f0b7afd006a6ab61974f4c4df7f7d259f1. $111,966,629 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe31d2d6c037762ebb9437513fbdae2df8390ed4e. Why it matters:...
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
TheConversationAU

What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?

The Bitcoin bulls are racing again. A year ago the cryptocurrency was valued at less than US$12,000. Now it has passed the symbolic milestone of US$60,000, nudging the US$63,255 record it reached in mid-April, before its price fell to as low as US$30,000 in July. Bitcoin’s rally over the past month is largely attributed to speculation the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, based on Bitcoin futures. So what is an ETF, and why does this matter to the value of Bitcoin? How does an ETF work? An exchange-traded fund is an investment fund, comprising...
sbstatesman.com

Environmental concerns must be a top priority in the future of cryptocurrency

Katharina Buczek is a senior journalism major with a minor in media art. Bitcoin uses more energy for cryptocurrency mining each year than the entire country of Argentina. Ethereum, another popular cryptocurrency, uses the same amount of power as the nation of Qatar. Despite being coined “the future of money” by many, cryptocurrency mining will destroy the environment way before we ever reach said future.
Street.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Climbs, Invesco Bails on Futures Product

Cryptocurrency prices were mostly higher Tuesday as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Invesco said it was scrapping plans for a bitcoin futures product. Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up 3.2% at $62,257, according to CoinDesk,...
