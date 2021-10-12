Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LONGVILLE, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Longville:

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 52 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.