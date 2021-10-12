Daily Weather Forecast For Point Roberts
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Cloudy then rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
