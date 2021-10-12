CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Roberts, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Point Roberts

 9 days ago

POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cOgccGt00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Cloudy then rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

