CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Police Chief Facebook Slur: Cannabis Decrim Will Start 'Downhill Tumble' Of Society

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFrDs_0cOgcXo800

As cannabis legalization spreads across the country over the past couple of years, more and more small jurisdictions embrace decriminalizing the plant. In the state of Ohio, so far 22 jurisdictions have already approved local statutes decriminalizing cannabis possession.

Nevertheless, there are those who don't approve of the legalization trend and are doing what they can to sabotage it. Just last week an Ohio police department shared, and hours later removed a post on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) advocating against a cannabis decriminalization proposal, reported Marijuana Moment.

“Downhill Tumble” For Society

According to the posted-and-later-deleted press release from McArthur Police Chief Thomas Heaton, the cannabis decriminalization initiative on which the town's adults are meant to decide in the coming months could begin a “downhill tumble” for society.

Heaton highlighted that the proposed measure would reduce penalties for low-level cannabis possessions to a zero-dollar fine.

“The McArthur Police Department is not willing to endorse or recommend the passage of this levy,” the chief said. “Society views may think this is no big deal because it’s just marijuana. However, this is only the beginning of a downhill tumble with regards to ILLEGAL drug use. If the penalties continue to be decreased over time, then what chance does society have to combat the ever-growing drug problem facing our Village and Country.”

NORML Appalachia of Ohio responded with a press release stating that Heaton is “risking his own employment” by getting involved in polling with taxpayer money and pointed out that the police chief violated the federal Hatch Act and Ohio law because he used the police department's voice to spread “outdated information to influence and intimidate voters.”

“This shows that small-town politics has an ugly, uneducated side,” Don Keeney, an activist with the NORML told Marijuana Moment. “This is why we continue to fight, even on the local level. Change comes from the ground up.”

Furthermore, advocates also highlighted that Heaton incorrectly described the initiative as “levy,” which means it would involve tax, which it does not.

Photo: Courtesy of Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Massachusetts Inches Away From Decriminalizing Psychedelics As Forth City Approves Reform

On Wednesday night, members of the Easthampton City Council passed a resolution that would decriminalize certain entheogenic substances and other drugs, Marijuana Moment reported, making it the fourth Massachusetts city to approve a psychedelics policy change. Easthampton follows Cambridge, Sommerville, and Northampton in decriminalizing the hallucinogens such as psilocybin, ayahuasca,...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Benzinga

Eaze Cannabis Delivery Has Arrived In Michigan

Cannabis delivery marketplace Eaze confirmed Thursday that it has launched its adult-use delivery service in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids, Michigan, reaching the state for the first time. The company also announced plans to launch its to-the-doorstep delivery in Detroit in the coming weeks. Eaze’s Ann Arbor delivery launch is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

ShipMonk Establishes International Footprint with Mexico Expansion

Import taxes and tariffs can have a huge impact on e-commerce companies that rely on goods made internationally. E-commerce fulfillment startup ShipMonk aims to help small and midsized e-commerce importers save money with its international expansion and acquisition of El Mar Mexico (321 Fulfillment of Mexico). The acquisition includes a...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Benzinga

Vida Optima Offers First Ever Delta-8 THC Fruit Chews

Starburst candy has delighted snackers since the 1960s. Fast forward several decades and now you can eat similar-looking Delta-8 THC fruit chews, a new product launched by San Diego-based Vida Optima. Coming in a variety of tropical flavors, including mango, pineapple and black cherry, each chew comes with 25-milligrams (mg)...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Cannabis#Appalachia#Mcarthur Police#Marijuana Moment
Benzinga

Here's Why Facebook's Planned Facelift Will Not Work

On CNBC’s “Fast Money,” angel investor Sahil Bloom said Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) planned facelift initiatives after weeks of bad press are just “PR 101” or “crisis management 101.”. Facebook has been dealing with a lot, including the whistle-blower issue, leaked documents, and antitrust problems. The company is trying to...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Neptune Wellness Obtains U.S. Patent For Its Original Cannabis Extraction Process Using Organic Solvents

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) confirmed Wednesday that it has obtained Patent No. 11,110,372 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for developing a method of extracting and isolating compounds from the plants of the Cannabis genus at low temperature using cold organic solvents. The cannabis-oriented health and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

MediPharm Labs Taps Bryan Howcroft as Chief Executive Officer And Director

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced Thursday it has appointed Bryan Howcroft as chief executive officer and director, effective November 15, 2021. Howcroft has more than two decades of leadership experience covering various industries, such as medical devices, healthcare imaging and manufacturing. He holds an MBA from Laurentian...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Benzinga

Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study Published in Leading Peer Reviewed Scientific Journal

PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis" authored by Can-Fite’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

WELLTEQ DIGITAL HEALTH INC. ACQUIRES PERPETUAL LICENSE FOR DIGITAL SLEEP TECH IP

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching. Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific’s leading sleep technology companies. Wellteq intends...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

PDS Biotech Pauses Recruitment In PDS0101 Combo Cancer Trial

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has temporarily suspended recruitment in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 trial of PDS0101 combo trial in advanced HPV cancers. The issue is not specific to the PDS0101 trial and is unrelated to the triple combination's safety or efficacy concerns. The NCI anticipates that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why BioNTech Shares Are Rising

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose on Thursday after the company and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that a booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine was found to have a high efficacy of 95.6%. The companies stated that the vaccine booster’s efficacy was strong for different demographic groups, "efficacy was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Bluebird Bio To Withdraw Marketing Of Skysona Gene Therapy In Europe

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) will withdraw the regulatory marketing authorization for Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) in the European Union. The update comes as a part of the company's winding down of operations there. Bluebird will also withdraw marketing authorization of the biologic in the UK. Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), one-time...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Flora Growth Launches New Cannabis Wellness Brand Munzhi

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Thursday that its Flora Lab division is launching a new cannabis wellness brand, dubbed Munzhi. Based in Miami and Toronto, the company said the new brand targets Colombia’s wellness market, valued at $2.3 billion, with products including facial serum, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body ointment and moisturizing lotion, to name a few.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Economic Reports Reflect Labor Shortages and Moderate Economic Growth

Stock futures are slightly lower as another large group of companies report earnings on Thursday. Starting with a surprise from AT&T (NYSE: T), the company is trading higher in premarket trading after beating on earnings despite missing on revenue. AT&T saw growth over the last quarter with strength in HBO, wireless subscriptions, and postpaid and prepaid phones.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy