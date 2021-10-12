Free microchip clinic offered by North Bay Animal Services

North Bay Animal Services on Saturday, Oct. 23, will offer free microchips for dogs and cats at the shelter’s Hopper Street location. Microchips are permanent ID tags for animals, about the size of a grain of rice, that are embedded below your pet’s skin around the neck. Owner information is logged with the chip number, allowing animal services providers to easily scan the chip for information if a pet is lost, according to a news release from North Bay Animal Services.