Tuesday rain in Franklin meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(FRANKLIN, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Franklin Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Scattered rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 64 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 56 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.