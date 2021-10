Flint, MI—Several Genesee County residents are calling for the removal of the managing director of the road commission, alleging racist and discriminatory practices. “I’m deeply concerned about the discrimination that has taken place at the road commission,” said Flint Attorney Cha’Ris Lee during public comment at the County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 13. “And I have been following this since 2019. There have been several complaints of racism, gender discrimination … please take action or we will take legal action.”

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO