Dove Creek, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Dove Creek

 9 days ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Dove Creek, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dove Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cOgblFd00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 38 °F, low 26 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

