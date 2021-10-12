CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York ranked 2nd best for energy efficiency

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwogS_0cOgbdBp00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been ranked one of the best states in the country for energy efficiency.

In honor of National Energy Awareness Month in October, the personal-finance website WalletHub released the results of its 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Efficient States report . This report compared the auto and home-energy efficiency in 48 U.S. states.

Argument over Alabama/Texas A&M game leads to fatal shooting

According to WalletHub, nationwide energy consumption has declined 7% in the past year. However, the average American household will spend at least $2,000 a year on utilities and an additional $1,568 on motor fuel and oil.

Overall, WalletHub ranked Utah as the most energy-efficient state and South Carolina as the least energy-efficient. New York was determined to have the second-highest energy efficiency after it ranked high in both home energy efficiency and transportation efficiency.

Source: WalletHub

Specifically, New York was found to have the highest transportation efficiency, second-highest auto energy efficiency and third-highest home energy efficiency.

To determine these rankings, WalletHub calculated the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days for “Home Energy Efficiency,” and divided the annual vehicle miles driven by gasoline consumed to determine vehicle-fuel efficiency.

Local school nurse completes Boston Marathon

WalletHub confirmed that each dimension was weighted proportionally to reflect national patterns and graded on a 100-point scale. Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the report due to data limitations. The full report can be read on WalletHub’s website.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Business
State
Utah State
New York City, NY
Government
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update Oct. 20

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday. Wednesday’s data is summarized below: Test Results Reported – 192,805 Total Positive – 4,668 Percent Positive – 2.42% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.33% Patient Hospitalization – 2,144 (-49) Patients Newly Admitted – 269 Patients in ICU – 473 (-4) Patients in ICU with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Fuel Efficiency#American#Covid
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls looking for the spookiest house in the city

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Who’s got the spookiest decorations in Glens Falls? Fifteen homes and locations are in the running for the title! Hosted by the Glens Falls Collaborative, the annual competition sets out to find out who has the spookiest decorations in the city. After city residents were invited to decorate their homes […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schumer wants more information on Horizon Organic contract termination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Contracts will be terminated with Horizon Organics for many dairy farms in New York next summer. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the contract terminations are “devastating” to affected New Yorkers. That’s why Schumer is looking to the multinational food conglomerate Danone, which owns Horizon Organics, for more information. In […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NEWS10 ABC

‘We need help’: New York hospital sees emergency room overflows

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to the emergency department patient overflows across the region, Michael Stapleton—with UR Medicine/Thompson Health in Canandaigua—says it’s serious. “This isn’t sustainable over the long-term,” he said. “We need help.” Stapleton says there are various issues at play when it comes to bed space: COVID still circulating, patients who delayed […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy