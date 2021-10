The number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County is remaining high. The Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday reported there were 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the period from October 4th through October 11th. That is up from the week before, where there were 134 new cases. There are now 61 total COVID-19 related deaths in Fayette County listed–and the FCHD adds that COVID-19 deaths are reported by the State of Illinois and they have to be investigated by the state so those results may be delayed. There have now been a total of 4,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County.

