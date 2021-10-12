Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(CANDO, ND.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Cando, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cando:

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Rain Showers High 48 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 37 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 45 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 48 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 23 mph



