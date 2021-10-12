CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame Football Live Chat with ND Insider Eric Hansen is back Wednesday at noon EDT. The chats will continue on a weekly basis throughout the regular season. You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-oct-13-2021-11622.html.

