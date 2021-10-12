Hospital curtailing admissions because of staffing woes

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Staffing shortages at one of Maine’s biggest hospitals have forced it to halt pediatric and trauma admissions. Citing “acute staffing shortages,” Central Maine Medical Center temporarily suspended but later reinstated heart attack admissions and will be reviewing trauma admissions on an ongoing basis, the hospital said in a statement Tuesday. The neonatal intensive care unit is closing and the suspension of pediatric admissions will continue until further notice, the hospital said.