Lewiston, ME

Hospital curtailing admissions because of staffing woes

Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Staffing shortages at one of Maine’s biggest hospitals have forced it to halt pediatric and trauma admissions. Citing “acute staffing shortages,” Central Maine Medical Center temporarily suspended but later reinstated heart attack admissions and will be reviewing trauma admissions on an ongoing basis, the hospital said in a statement Tuesday. The neonatal intensive care unit is closing and the suspension of pediatric admissions will continue until further notice, the hospital said.

NBC News

New York City mandates Covid vaccine for all city workers

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused and ensuring a fight with some unions representing them. The mandate affecting the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Ned Claxton
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

