Alternative asset manager P10 eyes $2 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Reuters
 9 days ago

Oct 12 (Reuters) - P10 Inc, the parent of investment firm P10 Holdings Inc, said on Tuesday it is targeting a valuation of nearly $2 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Dallas-based P10 focuses on lower-middle market deals in areas such as private equity, venture capital, and private credit, and operates four divisions that include RCP Advisors and TrueBridge Capital Partners.

Reuters had exclusively reported on the company’s listing plans last month.

P10 is offering 11.5 million shares of its Class A common stock, with selling stockholders looking to sell 8.5 million shares. At the top end of the price range of $14 to $16 per share, the company will rake in $320 million through the IPO.

Proceeds from shares sold by the selling stockholders will not go to the company.

Other asset managers like private-equity giant TPG and L Catterton are also reportedly exploring public listings, as shares of major buyout firms have soared this year.

Blackstone Inc’s shares are up nearly 77% this year, while KKR & Co has jumped 62%.

Shares of P10 will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PX”.

Reuters

Reuters

