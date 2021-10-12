Benkelman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy blowing dust during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
