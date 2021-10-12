Scobey Daily Weather Forecast
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of light snow then chance of light rain during the day; while rain and snow overnight
- High 42 °F, low 27 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Snow during the day; while rain and snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
