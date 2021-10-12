4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
