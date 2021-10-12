4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
