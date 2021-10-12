Tillar Daily Weather Forecast

TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



