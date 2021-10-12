Tillar Daily Weather Forecast
TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
