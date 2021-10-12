Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Isolated snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 38 °F, low 21 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 43 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
