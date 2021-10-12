Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka

EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Isolated snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 38 °F, low 21 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 43 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 41 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 49 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



