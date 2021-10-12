4-Day Weather Forecast For Medway
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas Of Fog
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
