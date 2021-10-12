4-Day Weather Forecast For Chama
CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 36 °F, low 17 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 13 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
