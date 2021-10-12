4-Day Weather Forecast For Chama

CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 36 °F, low 17 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 42 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 48 °F, low 13 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 46 °F, low 16 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.