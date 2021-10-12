San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow showers then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 25 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 21 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 45 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
