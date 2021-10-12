4-Day Weather Forecast For Easton
EASTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
