Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Isolated snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 48 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 29 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 8 mph



