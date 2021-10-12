Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Isolated snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
