Belfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while rain and snow showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain and snow showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 38 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 41 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
