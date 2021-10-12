Weather Forecast For La Crosse
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
