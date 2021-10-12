Weather Forecast For La Crosse

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



