Peach Springs Weather Forecast

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 51 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 58 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.