Jump on Harlowton’s cloudy forecast today

(HARLOWTON, MT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harlowton:

Tuesday, October 12 Light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 35 °F, low 17 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 23 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 43 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 48 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.