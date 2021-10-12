4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 30 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.