4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 30 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
