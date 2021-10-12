4-Day Weather Forecast For Tower Hill
TOWER HILL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
