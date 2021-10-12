Daily Weather Forecast For Caliente
CALIENTE, NV (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain and snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 22 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
