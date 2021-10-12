Geneva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.