Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Weather Forecast

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 9 days ago

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cOgaQhT00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

