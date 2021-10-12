Big Rapids Weather Forecast
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
