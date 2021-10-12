Springdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 55 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light snow during the day; while patchy fog then widespread frost overnight High 46 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 49 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.