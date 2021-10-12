4-Day Weather Forecast For Ionia

IONIA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Rain Showers Likely High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



