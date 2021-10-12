CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

A cloudy Tuesday in Camden today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Camden Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cOgaKeL00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

