4-Day Weather Forecast For De Soto
DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
