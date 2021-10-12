4-Day Weather Forecast For Mount Sterling
MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0