4-Day Weather Forecast For Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.