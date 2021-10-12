Mountain Home Daily Weather Forecast

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 31 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



