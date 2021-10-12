Mountain Home Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0